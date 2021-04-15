Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $522.85. 50,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.21 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

