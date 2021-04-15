Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 81,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.