STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

STOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

STOR opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

