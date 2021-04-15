Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 241.2% in March

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRM opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.