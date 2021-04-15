Streamr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.38 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $173.41 million and $10.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00739737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.65 or 0.05979602 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

