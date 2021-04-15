StrongHands Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.58 million and $1,759.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,463,418,602 coins and its circulating supply is 17,050,224,248 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

