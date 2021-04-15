Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $350.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $355.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $29.37. 1,047,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

