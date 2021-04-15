Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 140,981 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.