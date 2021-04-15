Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

