Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.31. 36,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,534,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.