Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 110.1% in March

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the March 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of STBFY stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

