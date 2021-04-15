Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318,620 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

