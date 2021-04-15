SureRemit Hits Market Cap of $8.51 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $137,855.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.