SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 42.4% in March

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

In other SuRo Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

