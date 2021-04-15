Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $445,000 in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter.

FLLV stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.