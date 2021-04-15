Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

