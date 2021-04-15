Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 41,583 RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMGBU. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGBU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86.

About RMG Acquisition Co. II

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

