Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

