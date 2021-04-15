Susquehanna Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $79.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

