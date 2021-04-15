SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,355,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $507.00 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

