Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 462.9% in March

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 462.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWMAY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

