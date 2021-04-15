Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $2.46 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and $13.57 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00003944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00065141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00708661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00089232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037800 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,706,681 coins and its circulating supply is 11,897,628 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

