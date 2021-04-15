Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $806,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 160.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 572,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

