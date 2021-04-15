T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8,180.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

