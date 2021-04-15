TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,000.00 in Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Barry Macneil bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,176,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,448.

TAG Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

