Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $626.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

