Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $18.56

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $19.99. Tata Motors shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 5,997 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

