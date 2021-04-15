Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $692.46

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.46 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.11). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 767.40 ($10.03), with a volume of 1,016,132 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 760.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

