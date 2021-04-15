Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.42). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61.

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

