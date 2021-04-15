Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $221.53. 387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,106. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.67.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.