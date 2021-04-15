Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 510.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,995. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $136.11 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

