Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.77. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,524. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

