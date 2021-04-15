Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.72. 21,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,455. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.