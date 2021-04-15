Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 7,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,926. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

