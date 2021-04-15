Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 4,567 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3,433.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $117.60 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

