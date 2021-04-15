Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $490,000 Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adient were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

