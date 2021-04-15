Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 13,500 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Navient were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Navient by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 451,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

