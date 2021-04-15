Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $60.40 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

