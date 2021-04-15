Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $144.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $137.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $573.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.08 million to $583.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.62 million, with estimates ranging from $539.29 million to $586.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,411,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.