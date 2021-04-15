Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

TFX opened at $426.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

