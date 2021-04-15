Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.20 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.77 ($3.26).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.38 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

