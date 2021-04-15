Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.90 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.90 ($3.41) target price by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on O2D. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.77 ($3.26).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.38 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

