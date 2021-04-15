Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

