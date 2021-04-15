Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $200.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.67.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

