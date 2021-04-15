Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 203.2% in March

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 203.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TLSYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

