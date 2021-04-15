Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TVE opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

