Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -756.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

