Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 585,437 shares.The stock last traded at $38.31 and had previously closed at $38.44.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

