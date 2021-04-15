TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Shares of TFII opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

