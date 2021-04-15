TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $100.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $81.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

